The Lamar Cardinals (8-18, 4-9 Southland) and the Houston Christian Huskies (8-18, 5-8 Southland) are slated to play on Thursday at Montagne Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Chris Pryor and Bonke Maring are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Lamar vs. Houston Christian

Game Day: Thursday, February 16

Thursday, February 16 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Montagne Center

Montagne Center Location: Beaumont, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Lamar's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Lamar fell to the Texas A&M-CC 61-52. With 17 points, Pryor was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Chris Pryor 17 2 7 4 0 4 Nate Calmese 12 2 2 0 0 2 Jakevion Buckley 7 6 2 0 0 1

Lamar Players to Watch

Nate Calmese is tops on the Cardinals with 16.7 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also putting up 2.6 rebounds.

Pryor posts a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. He is also averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.8% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cody Pennebaker averages 5.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jakevion Buckley averages 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams puts up a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 41.1% from the field.

