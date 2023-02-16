Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-13) against the Tarleton State Texans (7-17) at Teague Center has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Texans enter this contest after an 89-84 loss to Cal Baptist on Saturday.
Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, Tarleton State 61
Tarleton State Schedule Analysis
- The Texans' best victory this season came against the Charleston (SC) Cougars, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 174) in our computer rankings. The Texans secured the 82-72 win at home on November 18.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 64th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (five).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Tarleton State is 5-7 (.417%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.
Tarleton State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-69 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on November 30
- 86-69 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on December 6
- 70-60 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 11
- 67-46 at home over Northwestern State (No. 313) on December 14
- 73-46 at home over University of North Texas at Dallas (No. 356) on November 12
Tarleton State Performance Insights
- The Texans put up 62.4 points per game (237th in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per outing (250th in college basketball). They have a -108 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.5 points per game.
- Tarleton State has averaged 4.8 fewer points in WAC games (57.6) than overall (62.4).
- At home, the Texans average 70.3 points per game. Away, they average 53.3.
- Tarleton State is conceding fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than away (69.9).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Texans are posting 58.7 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than their season average (62.4).
