Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M Aggies (6-16) and the Auburn Tigers (13-11) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 68-65 based on our computer prediction, with Texas A&M taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on February 16.

The Aggies head into this game after a 70-62 loss to Mississippi State on Sunday.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Auburn 65

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

On January 22, the Aggies registered their signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 31), according to our computer rankings.

The Aggies have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (11).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 117th-most victories.

Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 at home over SMU (No. 116) on December 18

69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 10

67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 234) on November 23

73-49 at home over Army (No. 248) on November 13

67-54 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on November 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas A&M Performance Insights