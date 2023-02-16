Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Stopher Gym has the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-10) matching up with the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-19) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-57 win for heavily favored Texas A&M-CC.
The Islanders' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 73-68 loss to Lamar.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
Texas A&M-CC vs. Nicholls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 70, Nicholls 57
Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Islanders defeated the Lamar Cardinals 61-59 on January 19.
- The Lady Colonels have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (seven).
Texas A&M-CC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-47 on the road over Texas State (No. 234) on December 16
- 57-42 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 254) on January 21
- 65-58 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on December 3
- 78-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on January 28
- 65-58 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 7
Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights
- The Islanders outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (posting 60.8 points per game, 263rd in college basketball, and giving up 55.5 per contest, 23rd in college basketball) and have a +127 scoring differential.
- Texas A&M-CC has averaged 1.8 more points in Southland games (62.6) than overall (60.8).
- The Islanders are scoring more points at home (64.5 per game) than on the road (58.2).
- In 2022-23 Texas A&M-CC is giving up 4.9 fewer points per game at home (52.1) than on the road (57.0).
- While the Islanders are averaging 60.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, tallying 62.5 a contest.
