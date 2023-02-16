UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-8) versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-14) at America First Event Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-60 in favor of Southern Utah, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 16.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Vaqueros earned a 75-71 win over Abilene Christian.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Utah 70, UT Rio Grande Valley 60
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis
- Against the UT Arlington Mavericks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Vaqueros picked up their signature win of the season on January 4, an 83-73 road victory.
UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-55 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on November 15
- 75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on February 11
- 68-65 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 29
- 68-51 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 254) on December 1
- 72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 262) on December 19
UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights
- The Vaqueros are being outscored by 6.5 points per game, with a -149 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.5 points per game (270th in college basketball), and give up 67.0 per contest (251st in college basketball).
- In WAC action, UT Rio Grande Valley has averaged 1.4 more points (61.9) than overall (60.5) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Vaqueros are averaging 0.9 more points per game at home (60.9) than on the road (60.0).
- UT Rio Grande Valley is conceding fewer points at home (64.0 per game) than on the road (70.2).
- The Vaqueros have played better offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 63.1 points per contest, 2.6 more than their season average of 60.5.
