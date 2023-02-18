Baylor vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Iowa State Cyclones (16-7) and the Baylor Bears (16-9) squaring off at Ferrell Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-68 win for Iowa State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last time out, the Bears lost 87-68 to Kansas State on Wednesday.
Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Baylor vs. Iowa State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa State 69, Baylor 68
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- When the Bears defeated the Villanova Wildcats (No. 14 in the AP's Top 25) on November 26 by a score of 75-70, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 4-8 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories, but also tied for the 21st-most defeats.
- Baylor has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 3
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on February 1
- 75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 32) on January 7
- 69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 61) on January 18
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears have a +284 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.4 points per game. They're putting up 73.6 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball and are giving up 62.2 per outing to rank 120th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Baylor is tallying 70.9 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (73.6 points per game) is 2.7 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Bears have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 74.5 points per game, compared to 71.4 per game in away games.
- Baylor surrenders 54.9 points per game at home this year, compared to 71.3 on the road.
- The Bears have been racking up 70.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 73.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
