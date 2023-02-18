Houston vs. Temple Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Saturday's game that pits the Houston Cougars (10-14) versus the Temple Owls (10-14) at Liacouras Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Houston. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Cougars' most recent game was a 45-44 loss to Memphis on Wednesday.
Houston vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Houston vs. Temple Score Prediction
- Prediction: Houston 66, Temple 63
Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Cougars' best win of the season came against the South Florida Bulls, a top 50 team (No. 29), according to our computer rankings. The Cougars claimed the 71-69 road win on February 12.
- Houston has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (seven).
- Based on the RPI, the Owls have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 79) on December 30
- 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 98) on January 5
- 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 98) on January 29
- 65-60 at home over Temple (No. 126) on February 4
- 80-42 at home over UCF (No. 191) on January 10
Houston Performance Insights
- The Cougars' +106 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per outing (98th in college basketball).
- In AAC games, Houston has averaged 2.3 fewer points (63.5) than overall (65.8) in 2022-23.
- The Cougars average 68.2 points per game at home, and 62.8 on the road.
- At home Houston is conceding 57.3 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than it is away (64.2).
- The Cougars have performed worse offensively over their last 10 games, tallying 63.8 points per contest, 2.0 fewer points their than season average of 65.8.
