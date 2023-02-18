Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13) and the Nicholls Lady Colonels (4-20) facing off at Stopher Gym (on February 18) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-57 win for Incarnate Word.
The Cardinals won their most recent game 69-45 against McNeese on Thursday.
Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana
Incarnate Word vs. Nicholls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Incarnate Word 65, Nicholls 57
Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals notched their best win of the season on January 14, when they defeated the SE Louisiana Lions, who rank No. 155 in our computer rankings, 55-49.
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Colonels have nine losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
Incarnate Word 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over UTSA (No. 208) on December 15
- 65-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 279) on February 11
- 69-45 on the road over McNeese (No. 316) on February 16
- 61-55 at home over New Orleans (No. 317) on January 12
- 50-45 on the road over New Orleans (No. 317) on February 4
Incarnate Word Performance Insights
- The Cardinals' -40 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.5 points per game (324th in college basketball) while giving up 58.2 per outing (48th in college basketball).
- Incarnate Word has averaged 0.3 more points in Southland games (56.8) than overall (56.5).
- The Cardinals score 61.8 points per game at home, and 50.2 away.
- Incarnate Word is giving up fewer points at home (54.9 per game) than on the road (62).
- The Cardinals are putting up 56.4 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 0.1 fewer points than their average for the season (56.5).
