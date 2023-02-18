Saturday's game at UNT Coliseum has the UTEP Miners (17-7) squaring off against the North Texas Lady Eagles (9-16) at 4:30 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 68-63 victory for UTEP, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 57-44 loss to Louisiana Tech in their most recent outing on Thursday.

North Texas vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

North Texas vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 68, North Texas 63

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles beat the Rice Owls (No. 95-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 69-66 win on February 4 -- their signature victory of the season.

North Texas has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Eagles are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 106) on November 27

74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 108) on January 28

84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 120) on January 5

54-51 on the road over UTSA (No. 193) on January 26

71-45 at home over Florida International (No. 206) on January 16

North Texas Performance Insights