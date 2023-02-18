The SMU Mustangs' (15-8) AAC schedule includes Saturday's game against the South Florida Bulls (23-5) at Yuengling Center. It tips at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

SMU vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs put up an average of 64.2 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 58.3 the Bulls allow.

SMU is 14-5 when giving up fewer than 70.4 points.

SMU is 12-3 when it scores more than 58.3 points.

The Bulls score 12.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Mustangs allow (58.1).

When South Florida totals more than 58.1 points, it is 21-2.

South Florida's record is 19-1 when it allows fewer than 64.2 points.

The Bulls shoot 44% from the field, only 1.8% higher than the Mustangs allow defensively.

SMU Schedule