TCU vs. Kansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (15-11) and the TCU Horned Frogs (6-18) at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 72-62 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last game on Saturday, the Horned Frogs suffered a 70-50 loss to Texas.
TCU vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
TCU vs. Kansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas State 72, TCU 62
TCU Schedule Analysis
- The Horned Frogs' best victory this season came against the George Washington Colonials, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 159) in our computer rankings. The Horned Frogs brought home the 70-58 win at home on December 5.
- The Horned Frogs have 12 losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.
TCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 188) on November 7
- 74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 208) on November 16
- 56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 286) on December 18
- 60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 305) on November 29
- 75-32 at home over Nicholls (No. 354) on December 21
TCU Performance Insights
- The Horned Frogs have a -194 scoring differential, falling short by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 59.6 points per game to rank 285th in college basketball and are allowing 67.7 per outing to rank 268th in college basketball.
- On offense, TCU is putting up 57.5 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (59.6 points per game) is 2.1 PPG higher.
- The Horned Frogs are averaging 62.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (54.9).
- TCU is giving up 63.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.2 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (74.7).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Horned Frogs have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 56.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 59.6 they've put up over the course of this season.
