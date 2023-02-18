How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) are home in SWAC action versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-23, 3-10 SWAC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.
Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
- TV: YouTube
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Delta Devils allow to opponents.
- Texas Southern is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Delta Devils are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 48th.
- The Tigers record 6.4 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Delta Devils allow (75.3).
- When Texas Southern scores more than 75.3 points, it is 5-2.
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Texas Southern puts up 76 points per game in home games, compared to 62.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Tigers have played better at home this season, giving up 72.6 points per game, compared to 73.2 in away games.
- Texas Southern is averaging 4.7 threes per game, which is 0.3 more than it is averaging in road games (4.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 25.7% at home and 28.1% in road games.
Texas Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/6/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 69-62
|Health & PE Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Grambling
|L 65-46
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Southern
|W 79-68
|F. G. Clark Center
|2/18/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Health & PE Arena
|2/20/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Health & PE Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Jackson State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
