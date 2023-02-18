Texas State vs. South Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (18-8) and the South Alabama Jaguars (6-20) at Strahan Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-51 and heavily favors Texas State to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last game on Thursday, the Bobcats suffered a 58-54 loss to JMU.
Texas State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas State vs. South Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas State 71, South Alabama 51
Texas State Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats defeated the No. 161-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, 52-46, on January 26, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
Texas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-52 at home over Southern Miss (No. 163) on January 28
- 69-52 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 163) on February 9
- 82-70 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on December 29
- 64-60 on the road over Marshall (No. 188) on February 11
- 60-55 at home over UTSA (No. 193) on November 30
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas State Performance Insights
- The Bobcats average 66.7 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 57.3 per outing (35th in college basketball). They have a +243 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game.
- Texas State's offense has been worse in Sun Belt action this year, putting up 65.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 66.7 PPG.
- The Bobcats put up 69.2 points per game in home games, compared to 62.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
- Texas State allows 54.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 61.8 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Bobcats have been putting up 65 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.