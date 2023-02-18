The No. 6 Texas Longhorns (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) and the Oklahoma Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) play at Moody Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas' games have hit the over in 13 out of 23 opportunities (56.5%).

So far this season, the Longhorns have compiled a 10-14-0 record against the spread.

Texas has covered the spread less often than Oklahoma this year, putting up an ATS record of 10-14-0, as opposed to the 10-13-0 mark of Oklahoma.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 79.5 147.4 68.3 135.6 140.7 Oklahoma 67.9 147.4 67.3 135.6 134.1

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

Five of Longhorns' past 10 games have hit the over.

The Longhorns have put together a 6-7-0 conference record against the spread this season.

The Longhorns average 12.2 more points per game (79.5) than the Sooners allow (67.3).

Texas is 9-12 against the spread and 19-4 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 10-14-0 13-11-0 Oklahoma 10-13-0 11-12-0

Texas vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits

Texas Oklahoma 14-1 Home Record 8-6 4-4 Away Record 1-6 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 86.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.