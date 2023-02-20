Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (12-13) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-23) matching up at William J. Nicks Building has a projected final score of 75-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Prairie View A&M, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.
The Lady Panthers came out on top in their last game 78-68 against UAPB on Saturday.
Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas
Prairie View A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Prairie View A&M 75, Mississippi Valley State 56
Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis
- On January 14 against the Jackson State Lady Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings, the Lady Panthers registered their signature win of the season, a 69-65 victory at home.
Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Southern (No. 244) on January 4
- 62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 273) on January 9
- 78-68 at home over UAPB (No. 273) on February 18
- 67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 290) on February 13
- 56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on January 16
Prairie View A&M Performance Insights
- The Lady Panthers are being outscored by 2.1 points per game with a -53 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.8 points per game (165th in college basketball) and allow 67.9 per contest (265th in college basketball).
- With 62.9 points per game in SWAC action, Prairie View A&M is scoring 2.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (65.8 PPG).
- The Lady Panthers are putting up 70.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 62.1 points per contest.
- Prairie View A&M surrenders 59.7 points per game in home games this season, compared to 74.3 on the road.
- The Lady Panthers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 61.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.7 points fewer than the 65.8 they've scored this year.
