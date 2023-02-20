How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Missouri Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (16-10) aim to end a four-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M Aggies (6-17) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 62.1 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- When Missouri gives up fewer than 54.8 points, it is 7-0.
- Missouri is 13-3 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
- The 54.8 points per game the Aggies average are 7.3 fewer points than the Tigers give up (62.1).
- Texas A&M is 5-2 when scoring more than 62.1 points.
- Texas A&M is 5-9 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.
- The Aggies are making 27.6% of their shots from the field, 17.8% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (45.4%).
- The Tigers' 34 shooting percentage is 9.7 lower than the Aggies have conceded.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|LSU
|L 72-66
|Reed Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 70-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 65-55
|Neville Arena
|2/20/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Reed Arena
|2/23/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|Reed Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
