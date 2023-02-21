Keyonte George is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Baylor Bears (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) take on the Kansas State Wildcats (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) at Bramlage Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Baylor vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Tuesday, February 21

Tuesday, February 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Bramlage Coliseum

Bramlage Coliseum Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN

Baylor's Last Game

In its previous game, Baylor lost to the Kansas on Saturday, 87-71. Adam Flagler scored a team-high 22 points (and added seven assists and three rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Flagler 22 3 7 0 0 1 Keyonte George 20 5 1 0 0 5 LJ Cryer 15 2 0 0 0 3

Baylor Players to Watch

George posts a team-leading 16.6 points per game. He is also putting up 4.5 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 38.9% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Flagler is tops on the Bears at 5 assists per contest, while also posting 2.4 rebounds and 16 points.

Jalen Bridges paces the Bears at 5.7 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1 assists and 9.6 points.

LJ Cryer is putting up 14.9 points, 1.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Flo Thamba puts up 5.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)