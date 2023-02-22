Wednesday's contest that pits the Baylor Bears (16-10) versus the TCU Horned Frogs (7-18) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-59 in favor of Baylor, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 22.

Their last time out, the Horned Frogs won on Saturday 75-62 against Kansas State.

TCU vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TCU vs. Baylor Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 59

TCU Schedule Analysis

  • The Horned Frogs' signature win of the season came against the Kansas State Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to our computer rankings. The Horned Frogs picked up the 75-62 home win on February 18.
  • The Horned Frogs have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (12).

TCU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 156) on December 5
  • 69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 176) on November 7
  • 74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 197) on November 16
  • 60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 285) on November 29
  • 56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 290) on December 18

TCU Performance Insights

  • The Horned Frogs average 60.2 points per game (273rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (257th in college basketball). They have a -181 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.2 points per game.
  • TCU is averaging 58.8 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (60.2).
  • The Horned Frogs put up 63.2 points per game in home games, compared to 54.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.
  • TCU gives up 63.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 74.7 when playing on the road.
  • In their last 10 games, the Horned Frogs have been scoring 59.7 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 60.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

