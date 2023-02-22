Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-11) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (16-9) at United Supermarkets Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-65, with Texas Tech securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
Their last time out, the Red Raiders lost 92-80 to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Tech 68, West Virginia 65
Texas Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Red Raiders captured their signature win of the season on January 18, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 68-64.
- The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.
Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on November 16
- 72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 25) on November 25
- 85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 69) on January 14
- 78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 69) on February 5
- 64-48 on the road over Louisiana (No. 165) on November 20
Texas Tech Performance Insights
- The Red Raiders outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game (scoring 70.4 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball while giving up 67.4 per outing to rank 258th in college basketball) and have a +81 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, Texas Tech scores fewer points per contest (69.3) than its season average (70.4).
- Offensively the Red Raiders have fared better when playing at home this season, putting up 71.0 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game on the road.
- Texas Tech is ceding 65.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.7 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (72.1).
- The Red Raiders have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 69.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.8 points fewer than the 70.4 they've scored this year.
