UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-16) against the Tarleton State Texans (7-19) at UTRGV Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Rio Grande Valley, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 22.
The Vaqueros head into this contest after an 89-86 loss to Utah Tech on Saturday.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 69, Tarleton State 61
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis
- The Vaqueros picked up their signature win of the season on February 2, when they took down the Utah Tech Trailblazers, who rank No. 167 in our computer rankings, 69-65.
UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 177) on December 19
- 75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 179) on February 11
- 83-73 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 181) on January 4
- 68-65 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 188) on November 29
- 61-55 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 250) on November 15
UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights
- The Vaqueros are being outscored by 6.4 points per game with a -159 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.7 points per game (249th in college basketball) and give up 68.1 per outing (273rd in college basketball).
- Offensively, UT Rio Grande Valley is tallying 63.9 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (61.7 points per game) is 2.2 PPG lower.
- The Vaqueros are scoring 60.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.6 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (62.5).
- In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley is allowing 64.0 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 71.8.
- The Vaqueros have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 64.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.3 points more than the 61.7 they've scored this year.
