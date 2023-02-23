Thursday's contest between the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-8) and the Abilene Christian Wildcats (12-14) at Teague Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Southern Utah taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

Their last time out, the Wildcats lost 82-73 to UT Arlington on Saturday.

Abilene Christian vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 68, Abilene Christian 66

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Wildcats beat the Montana State Bobcats 66-61 on November 25.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Abilene Christian is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

92-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 179) on January 7

69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 242) on January 21

78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on December 2

61-43 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 297) on December 29

78-60 at home over Tarleton State (No. 297) on February 16

Abilene Christian Performance Insights