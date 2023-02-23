Thursday's contest between the Lamar Cardinals (16-10) and the SE Louisiana Lions (17-8) at Montagne Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-60, with Lamar taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

Last time out, the Cardinals won on Saturday 55-53 against Houston Christian.

Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, SE Louisiana 60

Lamar Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 57-47 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions on January 7.

Lamar has 11 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins

65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 165) on December 17

73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 189) on February 11

66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 247) on January 26

66-63 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 270) on November 16

71-63 at home over Houston Christian (No. 277) on February 16

Lamar Performance Insights