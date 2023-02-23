On Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (31-29) take a three-game slide into a home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (14-45), losers of 14 straight. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET (on BSSW and KENS).

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and KENS
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Spurs Moneyline
DraftKings Mavericks (-13.5) 234.5 -1050 +700 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mavericks (-13.5) 234.5 -1100 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mavericks (-13.5) 234.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mavericks (-13.5) 232.5 -1000 +700 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

  • The Mavericks have a +29 scoring differential, putting up 113.0 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 112.5 (11th in the NBA).
  • The Spurs have been outscored by 10.2 points per game (posting 112.4 points per game, 24th in league, while allowing 122.6 per contest, 30th in NBA) and have a -600 scoring differential.
  • These two teams average a combined 225.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams surrender 235.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Dallas is 21-36-3 ATS this season.
  • San Antonio is 24-35-0 ATS this season.

Mavericks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Mavericks +1600 +750 -1098
Spurs +100000 +90000 +3000

