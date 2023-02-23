Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Hardaway, in his last time out, had six points and seven rebounds in a 133-128 loss to the Kings.

Below, we look at Hardaway's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.7 12.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 5.2 Assists -- 1.7 2.8 PRA 19.5 19.1 20.2 PR 17.5 17.4 17.4 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.4



Tim Hardaway Jr. Insights vs. the Spurs

Hardaway has taken 12.2 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 13.2% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 7.9 threes per game, or 17.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hardaway's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 22nd in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the Spurs are last in the league, conceding 122.6 points per game.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 26.5 assists per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are ranked 17th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per contest.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 37 14 3 1 2 0 0

