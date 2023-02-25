Texas vs. Oklahoma Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (21-7) and Oklahoma Sooners (22-4) matching up at Lloyd Noble Center has a projected final score of 76-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Longhorns' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 74-48 victory over West Virginia.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Texas vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 75, Oklahoma 74
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns' signature victory this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Longhorns took home the 78-58 win at home on January 25.
- The Longhorns have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (five), but also have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.
- The Sooners have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on January 15
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 30) on January 22
- 62-48 over USC (No. 31) on December 18
- 78-69 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 33) on January 28
- 68-65 on the road over Kansas (No. 36) on February 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns' +482 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.6 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 58.4 per outing (48th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Texas is putting up fewer points (73.3 per game) than it is overall (75.6) in 2022-23.
- The Longhorns average 80.3 points per game at home, and 71.6 on the road.
- Texas allows 53.2 points per game at home, and 67.3 away.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Longhorns are compiling 71.0 points per game, compared to their season average of 75.6.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.