Saturday's game between the Jackson State Lady Tigers (16-8) and the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-24) at Williams Assembly Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-52 and heavily favors Jackson State to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Texas Southern Lady Tigers' most recent outing was an 83-53 loss to UAPB on Monday.

Texas Southern vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Texas Southern vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 81, Texas Southern 52

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

The Texas Southern Lady Tigers' best win this season came in a 77-61 victory against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes on January 9.

Texas Southern has 13 losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Texas Southern Performance Insights