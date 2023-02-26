Two of the league's best scorers face off when Luka Doncic (first, 33.2 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (32-29) host LeBron James (seventh, 29.6 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (28-32) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Mavericks are 4-point favorites.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 118 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 4)

Mavericks (- 4) Pick OU: Under (237)



The Mavericks (22-36-3 ATS) have covered the spread 36.1% of the time, 10.6% less often than the Lakers (28-30-2) this season.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 20.7% of the time. That's less often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 4 or more (34.5%).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 55.7% of the time this season (34 out of 61), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (31 out of 60).

The Mavericks have a .634 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (26-15) this season while the Lakers have a .395 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-26).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mavericks Performance Insights

So far this year, Dallas is scoring 113.5 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.6 points per contest (11th-ranked).

The Mavericks haven't produced many assists this season, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.4 assists per contest.

The Mavericks rank third-best in the NBA by draining 14.9 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank ninth in the league at 36.7%.

Dallas is attempting 42.7 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 51.3% of the shots it has taken (and 62.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 40.6 three-pointers per contest, which are 48.7% of its shots (and 37.7% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.