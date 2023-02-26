SMU vs. Memphis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (16-9) and Memphis Lady Tigers (17-9) squaring off at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 63-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on February 26.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Mustangs secured a 69-51 victory against Wichita State.
SMU vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
SMU vs. Memphis Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 63, Memphis 62
SMU Schedule Analysis
- The Mustangs notched their signature win of the season on January 21, when they claimed a 53-50 victory over the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in our computer rankings.
- The Mustangs have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the nation.
SMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 84) on December 4
- 68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 90) on January 14
- 84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 117) on December 3
- 81-58 at home over Tulsa (No. 127) on February 7
- 61-54 on the road over Tulsa (No. 127) on January 28
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs average 64.3 points per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 58.3 per contest (47th in college basketball). They have a +149 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.0 points per game.
- On offense, SMU is averaging 60.2 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (64.3 points per game) is 4.1 PPG higher.
- The Mustangs are putting up 66.9 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 59.4 points per contest.
- SMU is giving up 51.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 12.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (64.7).
- The Mustangs' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 62.7 points a contest compared to the 64.3 they've averaged this season.
