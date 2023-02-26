The Memphis Lady Tigers (17-9) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the SMU Mustangs (16-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

SMU vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Tigers score 10 more points per game (68.3) than the Mustangs give up (58.3).
  • When Memphis gives up fewer than 64.3 points, it is 13-3.
  • Memphis is 15-4 when it scores more than 58.3 points.
  • The Mustangs score just 3.1 more points per game (64.3) than the Lady Tigers give up (61.2).
  • When SMU scores more than 61.2 points, it is 11-4.
  • SMU has a 15-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The Mustangs are making 37.9% of their shots from the field, nine% lower than the Lady Tigers allow to opponents (46.9%).
  • The Lady Tigers' 33.3 shooting percentage is 8.9 lower than the Mustangs have given up.

SMU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/15/2023 @ Tulane L 52-50 Devlin Fieldhouse
2/18/2023 @ South Florida L 70-62 Yuengling Center
2/22/2023 Wichita State W 69-51 Moody Coliseum
2/26/2023 Memphis - Moody Coliseum
3/1/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center

