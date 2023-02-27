Baylor vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game features the Texas Longhorns (22-7) and the Baylor Bears (18-10) facing off at Moody Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-62 win for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 27.
The Bears won their most recent game 71-61 against Texas Tech on Saturday.
Baylor vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Baylor vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, Baylor 62
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners on January 3, the Bears captured their best win of the season, an 81-70 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bears are 4-8 (.333%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 105th-most in the nation.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 15/AP Poll)) on November 26
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 20/AP Poll)) on February 4
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 45) on February 1
- 75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 45) on January 7
- 69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 64) on January 18
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game (posting 73.4 points per game, 49th in college basketball, and giving up 62.6 per outing, 132nd in college basketball) and have a +300 scoring differential.
- Baylor scores fewer points in conference action (71.1 per game) than overall (73.4).
- In 2022-23 the Bears are scoring 3.5 more points per game at home (74.4) than away (70.9).
- Baylor allows 56.9 points per game at home, and 69.5 away.
- In their last 10 games, the Bears are tallying 71.8 points per game, compared to their season average of 73.4.
