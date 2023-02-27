Monday's game that pits the Jackson State Lady Tigers (17-8) against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (14-13) at Williams Assembly Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-55 in favor of Jackson State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 27.

The Lady Panthers' last contest on Saturday ended in a 98-88 win over Alcorn State.

Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi

Prairie View A&M vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 75, Prairie View A&M 55

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

On January 14, the Lady Panthers captured their best win of the season, a 69-65 victory over the Jackson State Lady Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 79), according to our computer rankings.

Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Southern (No. 227) on January 4

78-68 at home over UAPB (No. 259) on February 18

62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 259) on January 9

67-60 on the road over Grambling (No. 276) on February 13

98-88 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 298) on February 25

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights