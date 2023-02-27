Monday's contest between the Alcorn State Lady Braves (10-16) and Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-25) going head to head at Davey Whitney Complex has a projected final score of 70-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alcorn State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on February 27.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 66-43 loss to Jackson State in their last game on Saturday.

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alcorn State 70, Texas Southern 63

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature win this season came against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 360) in our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers brought home the 77-61 win on the road on January 9.

Texas Southern has 12 losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas Southern Performance Insights