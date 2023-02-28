Tuesday's contest between the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-15) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-14) going head to head at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Sam Houston, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on February 28.

The Wildcats are coming off of an 89-83 victory over Southern Utah in their last game on Thursday.

Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 69, Abilene Christian 67

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Wildcats beat the Montana State Bobcats 66-61 on November 25.

The Bearkats have tied for the 64th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (six).

Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

89-83 at home over Southern Utah (No. 128) on February 23

92-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 176) on January 7

69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 233) on January 21

78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on December 2

78-60 at home over Tarleton State (No. 297) on February 16

Abilene Christian Performance Insights