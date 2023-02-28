The Dallas Mavericks (32-30) go head to head with the Indiana Pacers (27-35) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSIN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Pacers matchup.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSIN

BSSW and BSIN Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mavericks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mavericks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 113.4 points per game (18th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (11th in the NBA). They have a +52 scoring differential overall.

The Pacers put up 115 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 117.4 per contest (23rd in NBA). They have a -149 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 228.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 229.9 points per game combined, 6.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Dallas has covered 22 times in 62 matchups with a spread this season.

Indiana is 33-28-1 ATS this year.

Mavericks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +1600 +750 - Pacers +100000 +70000 +1100

Looking to place a futures bet on the Mavericks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.