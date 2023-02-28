The Indiana Pacers (27-35) take on the Dallas Mavericks (32-30) at American Airlines Center on February 28, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Mavericks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Mavericks vs. Pacers with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

Dallas is 20-10 when it shoots higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 24th.

The Mavericks put up only four fewer points per game (113.4) than the Pacers give up (117.4).

Dallas has a 16-7 record when scoring more than 117.4 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks have performed better when playing at home this year, putting up 114.7 points per game, compared to 112.1 per game in road games.

Defensively Dallas has played better in home games this season, allowing 109.8 points per game, compared to 115.3 away from home.

Looking at three-pointers, the Mavericks have played worse at home this season, sinking 14.5 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 per game and a 37.2% percentage when playing on the road.

Mavericks Injuries