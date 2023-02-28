The Kansas Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Kansas has covered 13 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of 15 out of the Jayhawks' 28 games this season have gone over the point total.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +18000

+18000 The Red Raiders have had the 34th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +4000 at the start of the season to +18000.

Texas Tech has a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.