The Kansas Jayhawks (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-13, 5-11 Big 12) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas (-9.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas (-9.5) 145 -410 +310 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Kansas (-9.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has won 13 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.
  • The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Kansas has covered 13 times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.
  • A total of 15 out of the Jayhawks' 28 games this season have gone over the point total.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +18000
  • The Red Raiders have had the 34th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +4000 at the start of the season to +18000.
  • Texas Tech has a 0.6% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

