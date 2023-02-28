UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 28
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena has the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (11-16) squaring off against the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-21) at 8:00 PM (on February 28). Our computer prediction projects a 66-60 win for UT Rio Grande Valley, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Vaqueros are coming off of a 65-61 win against Sam Houston in their last outing on Saturday.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 66, Utah Valley 60
UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis
- The Vaqueros took down the No. 161-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Texas A&M-CC Islanders, 68-65, on November 29, which goes down as their best win of the season.
UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 at home over Utah Tech (No. 169) on February 2
- 75-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 175) on February 11
- 83-73 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 176) on January 4
- 72-60 at home over Boise State (No. 179) on December 19
- 65-61 at home over Sam Houston (No. 210) on February 25
UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights
- The Vaqueros are being outscored by 5.4 points per game, with a -147 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.0 points per game (246th in college basketball), and allow 67.4 per outing (256th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley has scored 64.1 points per game in WAC play, and 62.0 overall.
- At home the Vaqueros are putting up 61.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (62.5).
- UT Rio Grande Valley allows 63.4 points per game at home, and 71.8 on the road.
- In their previous 10 games, the Vaqueros are scoring 65.4 points per contest, 3.4 more than their season average (62.0).
