Wednesday's contest at Stopher Gym has the Lamar Cardinals (17-11) matching up with the Nicholls Lady Colonels (5-23) at 6:00 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-55 victory for heavily favored Lamar.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 62-61 loss to New Orleans in their most recent game on Saturday.

Lamar vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Lamar vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 72, Nicholls 55

Lamar Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals defeated the No. 142-ranked (according to our computer rankings) SE Louisiana Lions, 57-47, on January 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 142) on February 23

73-68 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 161) on February 11

65-50 at home over Louisiana (No. 182) on December 17

66-63 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 257) on November 16

66-49 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 261) on January 26

Lamar Performance Insights