Thursday's game between the Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (23-4) and the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-17) at Murphy Athletic Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-53 and heavily favors Middle Tennessee to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 66-59 victory over Charlotte in their most recent outing on Thursday.

North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 77, North Texas 53

North Texas Schedule Analysis

The Lady Eagles' best win this season came in a 69-66 victory on February 4 over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in our computer rankings.

North Texas has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (six).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Lady Raiders are 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

66-57 at home over Montana State (No. 104) on November 27

67-65 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on February 18

74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 111) on January 28

84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on January 5

54-51 on the road over UTSA (No. 180) on January 26

North Texas Performance Insights