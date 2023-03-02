Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thursday's game at FAU Arena has the Rice Owls (20-7) squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-15) at 7:00 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 win for Rice.
The Rice Owls' last game on Saturday ended in a 64-52 victory against Charlotte.
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 73, Florida Atlantic 63
Rice Schedule Analysis
- The Rice Owls defeated the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 57-ranked in our computer rankings) in an 89-77 win on November 10 -- their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Rice is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.
- The Florida Atlantic Owls have tied for the 65th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (six).
Rice 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 75) on December 10
- 62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on December 31
- 73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 111) on January 14
- 60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on February 2
- 82-64 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 128) on February 18
Rice Performance Insights
- The Rice Owls outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (posting 72 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and giving up 66.4 per outing, 237th in college basketball) and have a +151 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Rice has put up 68.6 points per game in C-USA action, and 72 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Rice Owls are scoring 3.5 more points per game at home (73.5) than away (70).
- At home, Rice allows 66.3 points per game. On the road, it allows 66.5.
- In their previous 10 games, the Rice Owls are putting up 66.8 points per contest, compared to their season average of 72.
