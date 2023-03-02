Thursday's contest features the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-16) and the New Mexico State Aggies (14-15) clashing at Bernard Johnson Coliseum in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 66-63 victory for Sam Houston according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Bearkats lost their last outing 74-68 against Abilene Christian on Tuesday.

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 66, New Mexico State 63

Sam Houston Schedule Analysis

When the Bearkats defeated the Cal Baptist Lancers, who are ranked No. 130 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 66-62, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Sam Houston is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 12th-most losses.

Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on January 5

60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 174) on November 23

70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 226) on January 28

81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 294) on January 19

59-58 at home over Tarleton State (No. 294) on February 18

Sam Houston Performance Insights