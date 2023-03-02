Two teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the Dallas Stars (second in the Western Conference at 32-16-13) and the Chicago Blackhawks (15th in the Western Conference at 21-34-5), square off on Thursday, March 2 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-245) Blackhawks (+205) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 24-16 when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Dallas has a 6-3 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 71.0%.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 27 of 61 games this season.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 196 (13th) Goals 148 (32nd) 158 (3rd) Goals Allowed 215 (26th) 42 (15th) Power Play Goals 31 (26th) 33 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (19th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas hit the over in three of its past 10 contests.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 5.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).

During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 2.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars offense's 196 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

The Stars are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 158 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +38.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.