Thursday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-9) against the Texas A&M Aggies (8-19) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-56 in favor of Mississippi State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Aggies won their last outing 77-70 against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Texas A&M 56

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

The Aggies notched their signature win of the season on January 22 by securing a 75-73 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Aggies have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (10).

Texas A&M has six losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 at home over SMU (No. 81) on December 18

74-67 at home over Kentucky (No. 106) on February 23

77-70 over Vanderbilt (No. 123) on March 1

67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 150) on November 23

69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 157) on November 10

Texas A&M Performance Insights