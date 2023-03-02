UTSA vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (11-16) and the UTSA Roadrunners (10-18) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Charlotte taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.
In their last game on Saturday, the Roadrunners earned an 85-79 victory against Florida International.
UTSA vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
UTSA vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charlotte 66, UTSA 65
UTSA Schedule Analysis
- The Roadrunners' signature win this season came in a 58-53 victory against the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders on February 4.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UTSA is 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.
- The 49ers have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 at home over Rice (No. 86) on February 16
- 66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 127) on January 28
- 76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 175) on November 20
- 76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 197) on December 10
- 68-67 on the road over North Texas (No. 200) on February 20
UTSA Performance Insights
- The Roadrunners have a -96 scoring differential, falling short by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 64.5 points per game, 194th in college basketball, and are allowing 68 per outing to rank 273rd in college basketball.
- UTSA scores fewer points in conference play (63.8 per game) than overall (64.5).
- At home the Roadrunners are putting up 67.9 points per game, 5.3 more than they are averaging on the road (62.6).
- In 2022-23 UTSA is conceding 7.2 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than away (71).
- The Roadrunners are posting 65.4 points per game in their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 64.5.
