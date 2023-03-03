Friday's contest that pits the Ole Miss Rebels (22-7) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (9-19) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-52 in favor of Ole Miss, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 3.

The Aggies enter this contest on the heels of a 79-72 win against Mississippi State on Thursday.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 71, Texas A&M 52

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

The Aggies' signature win of the season came against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, a top 50 team (No. 37), according to our computer rankings. The Aggies picked up the 75-73 home win on January 22.

The Aggies have 10 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the country.

Texas A&M has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (six).

Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

79-72 over Mississippi State (No. 45) on March 2

57-49 at home over SMU (No. 82) on December 18

74-67 at home over Kentucky (No. 101) on February 23

77-70 over Vanderbilt (No. 123) on March 1

67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 151) on November 23

Texas A&M Performance Insights