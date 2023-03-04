Saturday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (21-7) against the Florida International Panthers (12-16) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 74-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rice. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

In their last game on Thursday, the Owls claimed a 76-61 win against Florida Atlantic.

Rice vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Rice vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 74, Florida International 65

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Owls captured their signature win of the season on November 10 by securing an 89-77 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, the No. 57-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Rice has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Houston (No. 74) on December 10

62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 114) on December 31

73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 114) on January 14

60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on February 2

66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 120) on November 27

Rice Performance Insights