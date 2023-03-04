Saturday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (18-10) and the TCU Horned Frogs (7-21) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59, with heavily favored Kansas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Horned Frogs are coming off of a 66-49 loss to Texas Tech in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

TCU vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

TCU vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 74, TCU 59

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs registered their best win of the season on February 18, when they claimed a 75-62 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings.

The Horned Frogs have 13 losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

TCU 2022-23 Best Wins

74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 168) on November 16

70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 171) on December 5

69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 186) on November 7

60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 257) on November 29

56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on December 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

TCU Performance Insights