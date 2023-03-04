TCU vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (18-10) and the TCU Horned Frogs (7-21) at Schollmaier Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59, with heavily favored Kansas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Horned Frogs are coming off of a 66-49 loss to Texas Tech in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
TCU vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
TCU vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 74, TCU 59
TCU Schedule Analysis
- The Horned Frogs registered their best win of the season on February 18, when they claimed a 75-62 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in our computer rankings.
- The Horned Frogs have 13 losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
TCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 168) on November 16
- 70-58 at home over George Washington (No. 171) on December 5
- 69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 186) on November 7
- 60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 257) on November 29
- 56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 275) on December 18
TCU Performance Insights
- The Horned Frogs average 59.5 points per game (287th in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per outing (273rd in college basketball). They have a -236 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.5 points per game.
- TCU's offense has been less effective in Big 12 contests this season, tallying 57.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 59.5 PPG.
- The Horned Frogs are putting up 62.8 points per game this season at home, which is 8.3 more points than they're averaging on the road (54.5).
- TCU is giving up 63.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.1 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (74.7).
- In their last 10 games, the Horned Frogs have been racking up 57.5 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 59.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
