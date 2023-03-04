How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-12) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (18-9) after losing five road games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Texas Tech vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Red Raiders' 69.9 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 64.8 the Cyclones allow.
- Texas Tech is 17-3 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.
- When it scores more than 64.8 points, Texas Tech is 16-5.
- The 75.9 points per game the Cyclones average are 8.9 more points than the Red Raiders give up (67).
- When Iowa State scores more than 67 points, it is 15-5.
- Iowa State's record is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.9 points.
- This season the Cyclones are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Red Raiders give up.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/22/2023
|West Virginia
|W 69-68
|United Supermarkets Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 71-61
|Ferrell Center
|3/1/2023
|TCU
|W 66-49
|United Supermarkets Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.