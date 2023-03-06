Monday's game that pits the Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-14) versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (12-17) at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on March 6.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 49-43 win over Seattle U in their most recent game on Thursday.

Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Abilene Christian vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 70, Sam Houston 66

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats captured their best win of the season on November 25, when they took down the Montana State Bobcats, who rank No. 112 in our computer rankings, 66-61.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.

Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

89-83 at home over Southern Utah (No. 125) on February 23

92-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 172) on January 7

74-68 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 215) on February 28

69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 228) on January 21

78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on December 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Abilene Christian Performance Insights