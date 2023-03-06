The Sun Belt conference champion will be named on Monday when the No. 1 seed James Madison Dukes (25-7) and the No. 2 Texas State Bobcats (23-8) meet at 2:00 PM.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN

Texas State vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats' 67.6 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 60.5 the Dukes allow.

Texas State has an 18-4 record when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.

Texas State is 16-3 when it scores more than 60.5 points.

The Dukes put up 69.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 57.5 the Bobcats allow.

JMU is 22-7 when scoring more than 57.5 points.

JMU is 21-1 when it allows fewer than 67.6 points.

