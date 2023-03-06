How to Watch the Texas State vs. JMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Sun Belt Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sun Belt conference champion will be named on Monday when the No. 1 seed James Madison Dukes (25-7) and the No. 2 Texas State Bobcats (23-8) meet at 2:00 PM.
Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Texas State vs. JMU Scoring Comparison
- The Bobcats' 67.6 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 60.5 the Dukes allow.
- Texas State has an 18-4 record when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.
- Texas State is 16-3 when it scores more than 60.5 points.
- The Dukes put up 69.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 57.5 the Bobcats allow.
- JMU is 22-7 when scoring more than 57.5 points.
- JMU is 21-1 when it allows fewer than 67.6 points.
Texas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/24/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|W 86-79
|First National Bank Arena
|3/3/2023
|Appalachian State
|W 56-47
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/5/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 85-57
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/6/2023
|JMU
|-
|Pensacola Bay Center
